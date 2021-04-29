Chennai: As polling for the Tamil Nadu election 2021 concluded on April 6, all eyes are now glued on the television screens that will telecast exit polls. It remains to be seen if AIADMK, which is seeking a third term in the state in alliance with BJP, manages to retain its power. Or its rival DMK, led by MK Stalin, will dethrone the ruling party and make a comeback in the state. Let’s see what pollsters have predicted for the two parties. MUST NOTE: These are not official results as final results will come out on May 2. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest and LIVE updates on Tamil Nadu election exit polls 2021. Various news channels including Chanakya, Axis, C-Voter, and others will come up with their post-poll predictions on who will emerge victorious in Tamil Nadu elections. The post-poll survey is based on responses of people who have exercised their franchise. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Extends Sunday Lockdown, Night Curfew | Check Fresh COVID Guidelines

Republic-CNX Exit Poll

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in alliance with Congress and others are predicted to win Tamil Nadu elections, with MK Stalin as the CM.