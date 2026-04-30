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Tamil Nadu Exit Poll: Will Vijays TVK spring a surprise for DMK and AIADMK? Axis My India poll predicts 120 seats, but poll of poll predicts...

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll: Will Vijay’s TVK spring a surprise for DMK and AIADMK? Axis My India poll predicts 120 seats, but poll of poll predicts…

The Axis My India exit poll projects actor Vijay's party, TVK, to win a majority. His party is projected to win between 98 and 120 seats. If the results match, he could be king or kingmaker.

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Result: Will Vijay's TVK spring a surprise for DMK and AIADMK? Axis My India poll predicts 120 seats, but poll of poll predicts... (File)

Exit poll: The Tamil Nadu Assembly election results will be announced on May 4th. Exit polls are in. Most exit polls project a return for the DMK alliance. Meanwhile, the Axis My India exit poll shows actor Vijay’s party, TVK, making a strong run. If the final results are anything like this, TVK will be either king or kingmaker in Tamil Nadu.

TVK appears close to majority on Axis My India

There are 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. 118 seats are needed to form a government. The main contest is between the DMK and the AIADMK alliance. Many exit polls show these two parties winning the most seats. Meanwhile , according to the Axis My India exit poll, actor Vijay’s party, TVK, appears to be doing well. TVK is projected to win 98-120 seats. If this translates into final results, actor Vijay could form a government in Tamil Nadu.

Can actor Thalapathy Vijay be king?

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According to the Axis My India exit poll, the DMK alliance is projected to win 92-110 seats in Tamil Nadu, with a vote share of 35%. Axis My India is giving the highest number of seats to TVK, which is projected to win 98 to 120 seats and a vote share of 35%. Furthermore, the AIADMK alliance is projected to win 22-32 seats, with a vote share of 23%.

TVK is contesting elections alone in Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, actor Vijay’s party, TVK, is contesting the elections alone. He has fielded candidates in all constituencies. He made several big promises in his election manifesto, the most important of which was that he would give eight grams of gold to women at the time of their wedding. Before the exit polls, he visited the Sai Temple in Shirdi to offer prayers. His rallies also drew large crowds.

Can also play the role of kingmaker

It’s worth noting that if the exit polls hold, actor Vijay could form a government in Tamil Nadu. Furthermore, if the number of seats falls short of expectations, he could even become a kingmaker. However, other exit polls show him winning only 10-20 seats. We’ll have to wait until May 4th for the final election results.

What is the prediction of Poll of Polls?

On the other hand, the equations in Tamil Nadu are the most surprising. Where the contest has traditionally been between the DMK and the AIADMK, actor Vijay’s party, TVK, has now emerged as a strong third option. According to the “Poll of Polls,” the contest in the state could be close, but the DMK may have the upper hand.

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