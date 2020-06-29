Tamil Nadu Lockdown Extension News: In an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday extended the statewide lockdown till July 31. Also Read - Coronavirus: Fourth Consecutive Spike of Over 5,000 in Maharashtra; 5,257 New Cases Today

The development comes just two days before the state was expected to end the current lockdown which was reinforced on June 19.

Earlier in the day, an expert committee set up to advise the Tamil Nadu government on tackling the COVID-19 recommended that extension of the lockdown is not necessary in the state.

However, complete shutdown will continue in Chennai, Madurai and surrounding areas of the state.

The move from the state government was taken as coronavirus cases continued to surge in Tamil Nadu on Monday with the state reporting nearly 4,000 fresh cases and the tally crossed 86,000 while 62 more deaths brought the toll to 1,141.

Lockdown has been extended in Tamil Nadu till July 31. Complete lockdown to remain in place till July 5 in Madurai and Greater Chennai Police limits including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu & Thiruvalluvar: State Govt pic.twitter.com/Mq9K7t11mB — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

Chennai alone recorded 2,167 of the 3,949 new cases in the state and nearby Chengelpet reported 187, Tiruvallur 154 and Madurai 303.The remainder was scattered in other districts.

Tamil Nadu’s tally stood at 86,224 while Chennai’s share was 55,969.

Dr V Ramasubramanian, a member of the expert committee set up to advise the government on tackling the coronavirus, said a standardised COVID-19 treatment protocol which includes steroid and anti-virals has been recommended for government and private hospitals.

In just five days, from June 25 to 29, Tamil Nadu has added 18,756 new cases with 3,500 plus cases everyday and today is the second successive day of nearly 4,000 cases.

Chennai police today said 69,012 cases have been filed so far for violating curbs and 26,886 cases for not wearing masks and non-maintenance of social distancing and 59,533 vehicles including cars and two-wheelers seized.

After announcing relaxations, including partial resumption of public transport services, as part of Unlock-1 across the state from June 1, the government re-imposed intense lockdown in Chennai and parts of neighbouring Chengelpet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram till tomorrow from June 19.