Tamil Nadu Lockdown Extension News: Going in line with the Unlock 4 guidelines of the Central government, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday extended the lockdown in the state till September 30.

Issuing fresh guidelines, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that complete lockdown on Sundays will not be observed in September.

Under Unlock 4, the state government withdrew the e-pass system for inter-district travel. All places of worship and hotels, resorts are allowed to re-open. Moreover, malls, clubs, hotels, parks can now reopen but theatres will remain shut.

However, religious gatherings, community and political gatherings, cultural events, educational events and other processions will continue to remain banned in the state.

The Tamil Nadu government said that the government shows bus services will recommence and the metro rail services will also resume from September 7.

Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported over 6,000 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally beyond 4.15 lakh as the number of deaths stood at 7,137, including 87 new fatalities.

The state reported new infections in excess of 6,000 after quite some time, as it logged in excess of only 5,000 daily cases for the past many days.

As many as 6,352 cases, including those who had returned from domestic and foreign destinations, pushed the total number of infections so far in Tamil Nadu to 4,15,590.

Chennai continued to top the districts in both daily cases, at 1,285 on Saturday, as well as the cumulative numbers, which was 1,33,173.

Of the 37 districts, Nilgiris reported the lowest daily positive cases of 17, while Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, all neighbouring Chennai, Salem and Cuddalore witnessed high virus case loads.