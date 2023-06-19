Home

Tamil Nadu: Four killed and Over 80 Injured as Buses Collide Head-on in Cuddalore District, CM Announces Ex-gratia

The driver of the Cuddalore-bound bus Angalamani, driver of the Tiruvannamalai-bound bus Murugan and two passengers died and nearly 28 persons have been injured said police.

Cuddalore District accident

Chennai: The toll in the road accident involving two private buses in Cuddalore district on Monday, rose to four. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families who lost their kin in the collision. According to the reports, 81 people sustained injuries in the accident. The front portion of the two vehicles were completely damaged in the accident that took place at Melpattampakkam in Panruti, Cuddalore district.

According to police, the initial reports indicated that the front right tyre of the Cuddalore bound bus burst at Melpattampakkam and the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided head-on with another private bus coming in the opposite direction and bound for Tiruvannamalai.

A few passengers were thrown off their seats due to the impact of the collision. Immediately after the mishap, members of the public and police rushed to the spot and helped the injured reach the hospital. The driver of the Cuddalore-bound bus Angalamani, driver of the Tiruvannamalai-bound bus Murugan and two passengers died and nearly 28 persons have been injured said police.

Expressing anguish over the accident in Nellikuppam police limits, the Chief Minister said he was saddened to hear the news of the death of four persons.

“As soon as I heard about the accident, I contacted the district collector over phone and asked him to visit the spot and take necessary steps to ensure medicare to the injured,” Stalin said in a release here.

Also, he directed Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam and Labour Minister C V Ganesan to visit the hospital in person and make sure special treatment was provided to the injured.

“I express my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families and friends,” the Chief Minister said and directed the officials to pay Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund, Rs 50,000 to the grievously injured besides Rs 25,000 to those who sustained simple injuries in the accident.

(With PTI Inputs)

(With PTI Inputs)