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Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE: Tamil Nadu political crisis deepens as AMMK targets Vijays TVK over forged MLA letter support

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Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE: Tamil Nadu political crisis deepens as AMMK targets Vijay’s TVK over ‘forged’ MLA letter support

Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE: Will TVK's chief Vijay become the Tamil Nadu's new CM? All eyes are on Tamil Nadu politics as anticipation grows over whether Vijay will become the Chief Minister, with developments still unfolding.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar meets TVK chief Vijay and others in connection with securing an invite from the latter to form the government, at the Lok Bhavan, in Chennai, Friday, May 8, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE Updates: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C. Joseph Vijay continues to face a challenging numbers battle on Saturday after Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar once again declined to invite him to form the government, citing the absence of a clear majority in the 234-member Assembly.​ Earlier on Friday, Vijay met the Governor at Lok Bhavan in Chennai for a third time and formally staked a claim to form the next government in the state.​

Did the actor-turned-politician submit letters of support from Congress?

The actor-turned-politician submitted letters of support from the Congress, the Communist Party of India, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist).​ The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Indian Union Muslim League, both considered key potential allies, had not yet submitted written letters of support to the Governor.​ According to the news agency IANS report, Sources close to Governor Arlekar said Vijay was informed that he could not be invited to form the government without demonstrable majority support on paper.​

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay net worth: How wealthy is TVK’s chief Vijay? Cars owned, luxurious house

“Joseph Vijay has not been able to show that he has majority support. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam currently has the backing of 116 MLAs. There was no formal letter of support from Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Indian Union Muslim League or any other party. Hence, he has not been invited to take oath on Saturday or Sunday,” Raj Bhavan sources told reporters after the meeting, reported IANS.

arty Won Leading Total Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam – TVK 108 0 108 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam – DMK 59 0 59 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam – ADMK 47 0 47 Indian National Congress – INC 5 0 5 Pattali Makkal Katchi – PMK 4 0 4 Indian Union Muslim League – IUML 2 0 2 Communist Party of India – CPI 2 0 2 Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi – VCK 2 0 2 Communist Party of India (Marxist) – CPI(M) 2 0 2 Bharatiya Janata Party – BJP 1 0 1 Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam – DMDK 1 0 1 Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam – AMMKMNKZ 1 0 1 Total 234 0 234

It is to be noted that AMMK Party General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran visited the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Guindy Range This comes amid Dhinakaran’s claim that TVK shared ‘forged copy’ of MLA Kamaraj’s letter with the Governor and that he is filing a criminal complaint against the matter TVK on the other hand shared a video of the MLA claiming that he “voluntarily and happily” wrote a letter expressing his support for TVK “with the approval of the AMMK General Secretary”

Who won how many seats in the Tamil Nadu election results?

According to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) schedule, the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu were held on April 23. Meanwhile, the counting of votes was held on Monday, May 4, 2026. The TVK won 108 seats in the Assembly elections, including two that Vijay won. He has to vacate a seat and retain one constituency. The Congress has won five seats, while the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has bagged four seats. The CPI and CPI-M have two seats each. The outgoing ruling party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has won 59 seats while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has won 47 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won only one seat, and so have the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) and the Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK), while the VCK has won two seats.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Government Formation HIGHLIGHTS: Vijay finally crosses majority mark as VCK, CPI(M), CPI back TVK, secures 118 seats, presser later today

All eyes are on Tamil Nadu politics as anticipation grows over whether Vijay will become the Chief Minister, with developments still unfolding and the outcome depending on post-election alliances and majority support in the Assembly. Will the Governor be convinced of the challenging number battle? And when will Vijay take the oath as the new CM of Tamil Nadu?

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