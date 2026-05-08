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Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE: Congress calls statewide protest over delay in inviting TVKs chief Vijay to form govt

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Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE: Congress calls statewide protest over delay in inviting TVK’s chief Vijay to form govt

Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE: Will TVK's chief Vijay become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu? Even with the Congress's five seats, the nascent alliance sits at 113, exactly five seats shy of the 118-seat magic number in the 234-member house.

Mandate at stake: Governor Arlekar cites 'unestablished majority' as TVK-Congress falls 5 seats short(Photo Credit: File/IANS)

Tamil Nadu Government Formation News LIVE Updates: With no party securing an outright majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, led by actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay has emerged as the single largest party after winning 108 seats in the 234-member House. Meanwhile, the Congress, with 5 MLAs, has offered support to TVK. But still, Vijay’s party falls short of a simple majority of 118 in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

According to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) schedule, the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu were held on April 23. Meanwhile, the counting of votes was held on Monday, May 4, 2026. The TVK won 108 seats in the Assembly elections, including two that Vijay won. He has to vacate a seat and retain one constituency.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Government Formation: TN Lok Bhavan says Governor told Vijay TVK does not have majority to form govt

Why did Tamil Nadu’s Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar reject TVK chief Vijay’s claim?

Earlier on Thursday, Vijay was seen leaving the Lok Bhavan after meeting Tamil Nadu’s Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar rejected TVK chief Vijay’s claim to form the government, stating that his party lacks the requisite numbers, adding another layer of political uncertainty and prompting the single largest party to step up efforts to seek support again from the Left parties, VCK and the IUML.

The actor-turned-politician visited the Lok Bhavan, on an invitation from Governor Arlekar, for the second time in 24 hours. “During the meeting, the Hon’ble Governor explained that the requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, essential for forming the government, has not been established,” Lok Bhavan said in a statement after the meeting.

Amidst renewed efforts by the TVK to reach out to them, the Left parties, VCK and the IUML said a decision on Vijay’s request for support will be taken tomorrow.

However, indications that they may extend support to Vijay emerged when VCK chief Thirumavalavan joined the Congress and the Left to condemn Arlekar’s decision not to invite Vijay to form the government despite TVK emerging as the single largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay net worth: How wealthy is TVK’s chief Vijay? Cars owned, luxurious house

State-wide protest announced by TNCC

TNCC announced a state-wide protest against the Governor and the BJP regime at the Centre over the issue on Friday. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee said in a statement, “Governments are not decided on the lawns of Lok Bhavan. They are decided on the floor of the House.”

“Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K Selvaperunthagai has called for massive protest demonstrations across district headquarters in Tamil Nadu on Friday, May 8, 2026, at 11 am, condemning the BJP-led Union Government and the Governor for acting against the Constitution by attempting to prevent Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which emerged as the single largest party in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, from forming the government,” said Tamil Nadu Congress.

Also Read: As Thalapathy Vijay’s TVK leads in Tamil Nadu elections, rumoured girlfriend Trisha Krishnan arrives at actor’s residence in Chennai- Watch Video

arty Won Leading Total Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam – TVK 108 0 108 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam – DMK 59 0 59 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam – ADMK 47 0 47 Indian National Congress – INC 5 0 5 Pattali Makkal Katchi – PMK 4 0 4 Indian Union Muslim League – IUML 2 0 2 Communist Party of India – CPI 2 0 2 Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi – VCK 2 0 2 Communist Party of India (Marxist) – CPI(M) 2 0 2 Bharatiya Janata Party – BJP 1 0 1 Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam – DMDK 1 0 1 Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam – AMMKMNKZ 1 0 1 Total 234 0 234

The Congress has won five seats, while the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has bagged four seats. The CPI and CPI-M have two seats each. The outgoing ruling party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has won 59 seats while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has won 47 seats.

Tamil Nadu Politics: What is the current scenario?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won only one seat, and so have the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) and the Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK), while the VCK has won two seats. All eyes are on Tamil Nadu politics as anticipation grows over whether Vijay will become the Chief Minister, with developments still unfolding and the final outcome depending on post-election alliances and majority support in the Assembly.

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