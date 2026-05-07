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Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE: Vijay unlikely to take oath today as new CM, Congress declares support to TVK

Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE: Will TVK chief Vijay take oath today as new CM? The TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member strong Tamil Nadu Assembly in the recently held elections.

Published date india.com Updated: May 7, 2026 8:19 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE: Vijay unlikely to take oath today as new CM, Congress declares support to TVK
Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE: Vijay unlikely to take oath today as new CM, Congress declares support to TVK(Photo Credit: ANI)

Tamil Nadu Government Formation News 2026 LIVE Updates: Actor-politician Vijay and the chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which had a spectacular showing in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, have been in the spotlight for multiple reasons. He is even being hailed as a rising force in Tamil Nadu politics. TVK, a new entrant into the state politics, won 108 seats in the 234-seat Tamil Nadu assembly; however, falling 10 short of the 118 halfway majority mark, the party will need support from other parties to form the new government in the State.

Tamil Nadu politics: Will Vijay take oath today as new CM?

Meanwhile, all eyes are glued to whether Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay will become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. According to sources cited by news agency ANI on Wednesday, Vijay is unlikely to take the oath today as Chief Minister, as the actor-turned-politician firms up support to cross the majority mark in the Tamil Nadu assembly.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay net worth: How wealthy is TVK’s chief Vijay? Cars owned, luxurious house

Sources said TVK “does not have official figures as of now” and the Governor is apparently not convinced about the numbers so far.TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member assembly and is ten short of the majority mark, ANI reported. With Vijay also to step down from one of the two seats he won in the assembly polls, the effective strength of TVK in the assembly will become 107.TVK, which emerged as the single-largest party in Tamil Nadu in a spectacular assembly polls debut, has secured support of five Congress MLAs.

Congress had fought the election as part of the DMK-led alliance but has decided to extend support to TVK.

The Congress has won five seats, while the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has bagged four seats. The CPI and CPI-M have two seats each. The outgoing ruling party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has won 59 seats while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has won 47 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won only one seat, and so have the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) and the Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK), while the VCK has won two seats.

Also Read: As Thalapathy Vijay’s TVK leads in Tamil Nadu elections, rumoured girlfriend Trisha Krishnan arrives at actor’s residence in Chennai- Watch Video

The Congress had fought the assembly polls in a pre-poll alliance with the DMK, while the BJP had a tie-up with the AIADMK. It is to note that the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results were announced on Monday. One can check the results at the Election Commission of India’s website.

Party Won Leading Total
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam – TVK 108 0 108
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam – DMK 59 0 59
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam – ADMK 47 0 47
Indian National Congress – INC 5 0 5
Pattali Makkal Katchi – PMK 4 0 4
Indian Union Muslim League – IUML 2 0 2
Communist Party of India – CPI 2 0 2
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi – VCK 2 0 2
Communist Party of India (Marxist) – CPI(M) 2 0 2
Bharatiya Janata Party – BJP 1 0 1
Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam – DMDK 1 0 1
Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam – AMMKMNKZ 1 0 1
Total 234 0 234

The TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly in the recently held elections. 118 is the majority mark to form the government. The Congress has won five seats.

Live Updates

  • May 7, 2026 8:19 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE: Did Congress declare its support to TVK?

    The Congress party, a long-time ally of the DMK, on Wednesday announced its support to actor-politician Vijay’s TVK to form a government in Tamil Nadu and severed ties with the Dravidian major.

    The Congress asserted that it would be part of the new government to be led by TVK and share the responsibility of governance.

  • May 7, 2026 8:09 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE: Did BJP win any seats?


    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won only one seat, and so have the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) and the Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK), while the VCK has won two seats.

  • May 7, 2026 8:06 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE: What was the Tamil Nadu result like? Who won how much seats?

    Vijay’s TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, falling short of the halfway mark. He needs the support of 10 MLAs to form a government with a simple majority. The results were declared only on Monday.

    The Congress has won five seats, while the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has bagged four seats. The CPI and CPI-M have two seats each. The outgoing ruling party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has won 59 seats while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has won 47 seats.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won only one seat, and so have the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) and the Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK), while the VCK has won two seats.

    The Congress had fought the assembly polls in a pre-poll alliance with the DMK, while the BJP had a tie-up with the AIADMK.

  • May 7, 2026 7:58 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE: ‘Last rites’ of INDIA bloc: BJP on Cong-DMK fallout in Tamil Nadu

    The BJP on Wednesday took a swipe at the Congress for extending support to Vijay’s TVK in forming the government in Tamil Nadu and breaking away from its long term ally DMK, saying the party has a history of “betraying” its allies.

    The saffron party also attacked the opposition INDIA bloc, claiming the alliance is “falling apart like a pack of cards” and lacks any common ideology or vision.

  • May 7, 2026 7:48 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE: Rahul Gandhi’s X post on Vijay’s remarkable win

    “I spoke to Thiru Vijay and congratulated him on TVK’s spectacular result.

    This mandate reflects the rising voice of youth which cannot, and will not, be ignored.

    My heartfelt thanks to the Congress workers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for their hard work and support.

    I reiterate that the Congress party will continue to protect and serve the people of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry,” wrote Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

  • May 7, 2026 7:46 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE: The TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly in the recently held elections. 118 is the majority mark to form the government. The Congress has won five seats.

  • May 7, 2026 7:33 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE: Vijay-led TVK secured an impressive 108 seats on its maiden electoral debut and trounced the incumbent DMK led by Stalin, which finished with only 59 seats.

  • May 7, 2026 7:30 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is unlikely to take oath today as Chief Minister as the actor-turned politician firms up support to cross the majority mark in the Tamil Nadu assembly, sources said on Wednesday, ANI reported. Sources said TVK “does not have official figures as of now” and the Governor is apparently not convinced about the numbers so far.T

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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