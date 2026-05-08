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Tamil Nadu government formation: Not Vijay or Stalin but THIS man becomes the talk of town, he has the power to make or break the government

Tamil Nadu government formation: Not Vijay or Stalin but THIS man becomes the talk of town, he has the power to make or break the government

The post-election political situation has become more complicated. The government formation exercise in Tamil Nadu reached a new turning point on Thursday when the DMK leadership began seriously considering the possibility of providing outside support to its longtime rival, the AIADMK. Now all eyes are on Governor

Tamil Nadu government formation: Not Vijay or Stalin but THIS man becomes the talk of town, he has the power to make or break the government (PC: Twitter)

A strange game is going on in Tamil Nadu. There is a lot of suspense over the government. Be it Thalapathy Vijay’s TVK, DMK, or AIADMK, none has a majority. Consequently, the government in Tamil Nadu is in a quandary. Thalapathy Vijay’s TVK has emerged as the largest party. However, it lacks a majority. This is why the Governor is not inviting it to form the government. TVK is still in dilemma as to whom to partner with even after Congress has assured support. Meanwhile, the DMK and AIADMK are working on an alliance. The AIADMK itself is seeking to go a step further and form an alliance with the DMK.

Indeed, Tamil Nadu politics is constantly witnessing twists and turns. The government formation process in Tamil Nadu has stalled. On Thursday, a new twist emerged: the AIADMK is now seeking an alliance with the DMK to keep the TVK out of power. Indeed, the DMK leadership has begun seriously considering the possibility of providing outside support to its longtime rival, the AIADMK, to prevent TVK chief Vijay Vijay from becoming Chief Minister.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE: All eyes on Governor after TVK hints at collective MLA resignation, Vijay’s party holds crucial meeting

So, now all eyes are on Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the Governor of the state who holds the key to government formation. And more than Vijay he has become the talk of the town presently.

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DMK-AIADMK trying to stop Thalapathy?

All this is happening while Thalapathy Vijay is trying to form a government by all means. Tamil Nadu has a total of 234 seats. This time, the 234-member assembly which has returned a split mandate. In the Tamil Nadu elections, the TVK emerged as the largest party with 108 seats, but fell short of the 118 required for a majority. The DMK won 59 seats, while the AIADMK won 47. The Congress, which supported the TVK after the results, has five MLAs. Adding the seats held by the Congress and TVK brings the total to 113. However, Thalapathy Vijay won two seats, requiring one seat to be vacated. This reduces the TVK alliance’s tally to 112.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay net worth: How wealthy is TVK’s chief Vijay? Cars owned, luxurious house

Will Stalin take a tough decision?

Only time will tell what Tamil Nadu’s fate holds. But it’s certain that DMK chief Stalin will be the one to decide. The AIADMK has submitted a coalition proposal. Stalin is now about to make the most difficult decision of his life. If he makes such a decision, Thalapathy Vijay’s TVK, despite becoming the largest party, will be reduced to a mere spectator. Governor R.V. Arlekar informed TVK leaders that the party has not yet demonstrated the majority support required to form a government. This means that Thalapathy Vijay has not yet been able to convince the Governor of his majority numbers.

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