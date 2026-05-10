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Vijay Government Formation: KA Sengottaiyan, 8 other TVK leaders to be part of Tamil Nadu cabinet

Vijay Government Formation: KA Sengottaiyan, 8 other TVK leaders to be part of Tamil Nadu cabinet

Former Tamil Nadu Minister and TVK candidate KA Sengottaiyan has secured a win in the Gobichettipalayam constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

Vijay to become next Tamil Nadu CM as TVK crosses majority mark in Tamil Nadu. File image

New Delhi: In a major political development, actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay took an oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. This has marked a historic political shift in the state. Along with Vijay, nine senior TVK leaders were sworn in as ministers in the new cabinet during the ceremony at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

It is important to note that Congress leaders were not on the swearing-in list, despite the party extending support to the TVK-led government.

Also Read: Vijay to become next Tamil Nadu CM as TVK crosses majority mark after VCK’s unconditional support

The following leaders took the oath as ministers along with Vijay.

KA Sengottaiyan Aadhav Arjun N Anand Arunraj Raj Mohan P Venkataramanan TK Prabhu Keerthana CTR Nirmal Kumar

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay unlikely to take oath today as Tamil Nadu’s ‘Game of Thrones’ continues, VCK keeps TVK on edge

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1. KA Sengottaiyan:

Former Tamil Nadu Minister and TVK candidate KA Sengottaiyan has secured a win in the Gobichettipalayam constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

He successfully defended his stronghold.

This win carries profound significance as it marks his first successful campaign under actor Vijay’s newly formed party TVK after being expelled from AIADMK.

2. Aadhav Arjun

Aadhav Arjun is a political strategist, philanthropist and sports administrator from Tamil Nadu.

He is the elected Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing the Villivakkam assembly constituency in Chennai

He won the seat in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election.

3. N Anand:

N Anand is popularly known as Bussy Anand, and is the General Secretary of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

He is the elected Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing the Thiyagarayanagar assembly constituency in Chennai

He won the seat in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election.

He previously served as a Member of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly from the Bussy constituency in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

4. Arunraj

KG Arunraj is an Indian politician, former civil servant, and physician from Tamil Nadu.

He is the elected member of the legislative assembly (MLA) representing the Tiruchengode constituency in Namakkal district

He won the seat in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election.

5. Raj Mohan

TVK’s Rajmohan won the Egmore seat by a modest margin.

According to the Election Commission, Rajmohan secured 53,901 votes, defeating DMK’s Tamilan Prasanna, who polled 43,097 votes.

AIADMK’s Abishek R finished third with 18,191 votes.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, I Paranthamen (DMK) won with 68,832 votes.

6. P Venkataramanan

P Venkataramanan (born 1978) is the Treasurer of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and is a practising Advocate in the Law Association of Saidapet, Tamil Nadu.

He is a member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from Mylapore Assembly constituency in Chennai district, representing Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

He has also been the manager of Vijay since 2000.

7. TK Prabhu

TK Prabhu is a politician and dentist from Tamil Nadu.

He is the elected Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing the Karaikudi assembly constituency in Sivaganga district

He won in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election.

8. Keerthana

S Keerthana (born 1996) is a politician from Tamil Nadu.

She is a member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district, representing the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

9. CTR Nirmal Kumar

Nirmal Kumar is a politician from Tamil Nadu born on 27 July 1981.

He is the elected Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing the Thirupparankundram assembly constituency in Madurai district

He won in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election.

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