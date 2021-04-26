Tamil Nadu Govt Allows to Reopen Vedanta’s Sterlite Plant for 4 Months Only for Production of Oxygen
Tamil Nadu government on Monday allowed the reopening of the Vedanta's Sterlite plant in Tuticorin for four months, however, it will be opened only for the production of medical oxygen. The decision was taken after an all-party meeting was held by state Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai.
Published Date: April 26, 2021 2:22 PM IST