Chennai: Tamil Nadu government on Monday allowed the reopening of the Vedanta's Sterlite plant in Tuticorin for four months, however, it will be opened only for the production of medical oxygen. The decision was taken after an all-party meeting was held by state Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai.