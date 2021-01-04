New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu Government on Monday permitted to increase the seating capacity of cinemas, theatres, multiplexes from existing 50% to 100% adhering to strict COVID19 protocols. The permission to reopen the state’s cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with 50 per cent seating capacity was allowed from November 10. Also Read - Tamil Nadu: 20 Employees of Hotel Leela Palace in Chennai Test Positive For COVID-19

Issuing a statement regarding its order, the Edappadi K. Palaniswami-led government said, “Now, therefore the government hereby permits to increase the seating capacity of cinemas/theatres/multiplexes from existing 50 per cent to 100 per cent by following the Standard Operating Procedure issued already.” Also Read - Tamil Nadu Dentist Jailed For Allegedly Forging Daughter's NEET Marks to Get Her Medical Admission

The government gave the full capacity reopening permission days after Actor Vijay and several theatre owners requested the state chief minister to allow theatres to function at their full capacity. Earlier on December 28, actor Vijay had met CM Palaniswami over his upcoming release Master starring Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohanan and Arjun Das, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Xavier Britto, which is slated to be the biggest release in Tamil post the COVID-19 lockdown period.

According to a News Minute report, the Tamil Nadu government stated that citing decreasing COVID-19 cases, theatre owners associations in the state made a representation seeking an increase in seating capacity in cinema halls and multiplexes. Following their representation, the government has added the following section to the existing permitted activities.