Tamil Nadu Govt Likely To Withdraw Bill That Allows 12-Hour Shift In Factories After Strong Criticism

Tamil Nadu Govt Likely To Withdraw Bill That Allows 12-Hour Shift In Factories After Strong Criticism

The Tamil Nadu Assembly passed the Factories (Amendment) Act 2023 extending the working hours from eight to 12-hour working hours for factory workers.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin

New Delhi: Amid strong criticism and protests, the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government has reportedly decided to withdraw amendments to the Factories Act, 1948, according to an NDTV report quoting sources. The bill was passed last week. The Factories (Amendment) Act 2023 extends the working hours for factory workers to 12 hours from the current 8-hour duty.

The report further adds that the chief minister will discuss the government’s next course of action with the allies this evening.

On Friday, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed the Factories (Amendment) Act 2023 extending the working hours from eight to 12-hour working hours for factory workers. The bill would stretch the mandatory working hours to 12 hours from the present 8 hours of duty.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Factories (Amendment) Act 2023:

The Tamil Nadu Assembly passed the Factories (Amendment) Act 2023 extending the working hours from eight to 12-hour working hours for factory workers.

The bill would stretch the mandatory working hours to 12 hours from the present 8 hours of duty.

Along with the opposition parties, DMK’s ally Congress, Communist Party of India, Marxist Communist Party, Madhyamik Party, Visika and others condemned the bill and walked out of the assembly.

Labour Welfare and Skill Development Minister C V Ganesan moved the bill amid a major uproar in the assembly and the bill was passed through a voice vote.

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu assured that the total working hours in a week would remain unchanged for the workers who would now have the option to work for four days in a week and avail of three days of leave.

DMK allies MLAs requested to reconsider and asked to withdraw this bill as it would affect the labourers. “This new act has to be withdrawn as it would make Labourers to work for 12 hours. Already there is a practice of Over Time (OT) which makes no need for this Bill” said Nagaimali, an MLA of the Communist Party of India.

Likewise, MLAs representing Congress, Marxist Communist, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazagam, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) opposed the bill. Though AIADMK MLAs were not in the house when this bill was tabled, O Pannerselvam opposed this bill in the assembly.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.