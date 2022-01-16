Chennai: Amid the continuous surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, Tamil Nadu Government on Sunday announced the schools in the state will remain shut all classes till January 31. The Chief Minister MK Stalin-led government has also postponed the exams which were supposed to be held on January 19, until further notice. Fresh coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu reached the grim milestone of 24,000 infections in a single day on Saturday.Also Read - Complete lockdown In Tamil Nadu today; Check List Of Things Allowed

New cases in Chennai neared the 9,000-mark. The state recorded a total of 23,989 new cases and 11 fatalities. This took the total number of cases reported so far to 29,15,948 and the death toll to 36,967. On Friday, there were 23,459 cases and 26 fatalities.

"Schools have been declared shut in Tamil Nadu for all classes, due to an increase in the number of COVID19 cases in the state. The exams which were supposed to be held on January 19 are now postponed," the government said in a statement.

In view of rising cases, the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam has issued a set of guidelines for COVID-19 testing in the current scenario of surge in cases, as per the guidance of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

As per the guidelines, individuals with symptoms like cough, fever, loss of taste and breathlessness and those undertaking international trips and international travellers arriving to the State may be tested.