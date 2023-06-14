Home

News

India

Tamil Nadu Govt Withdraws General Consent to CBI to Probe Cases in State

Tamil Nadu Govt Withdraws General Consent to CBI to Probe Cases in State

he MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday withdrew general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin

Chennai: The MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday withdrew general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI will now need to get permission from Tamil Nadu Government to investigate in the state.

“Tamil Nadu Government withdraws general consent given to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Central agency, CBI should get permission from Tamil Nadu Government to investigate in the state. This has been done already in West Bengal, Rajasthan, Kerala, Mizoram, Punjab and Telangana,” Tamil Nadu Home Department

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.