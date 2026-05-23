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Tamil Nadu horror: 10-year-old girl out to get groceries, abducted, killed; CM Vijay reacts to heinous crime

Tamil Nadu horror: 10-year-old girl out to get groceries, abducted, killed; CM Vijay reacts to heinous crime

The dead body of a 10-year-old girl was found on Friday in Tamil Nadu's Sulur district. Two men have been arrested in connection to the abduction and murder of the child, meanwhile Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Vijay on reacted To the news calling it an inhumane and unforgivable act

Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the abduction and murder of a 10-year-old girl. Image Credit: Screengrab/ANI

In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old girl was found dead with injuries near Kannapalayam in Sulur area of Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore on Friday. The girl had been missing from her home since Thursday evening. Meanwhile, the police have arrested two persons in connection with the case, they said. According to police, the girl had gone missing while playing in front of her house. Her parents and relatives later found her body near the pond, triggering tension in the area.

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay reacts

Tamil Nadu’s newly formed Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday expressed deep anguish over the abduction and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore, calling it a “horrific incident” and directing the police to carry out a swift and thorough investigation into the case. The reaction came On the heels of the family refusing to the collect the child’s body from ESI Hospital in Varadharajapuram, where it has been kept for post-mortem.

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In a post on X, the Chief Minister condemned the crime and assured strict action against those involved. “The horrific incident that occurred yesterday to a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore causes immense pain and shock. Such inhuman and unforgivable criminal acts can never be tolerated in our society. I share my deepest condolences with the relatives of the family of the little girl who is grieving the loss of their dear child,” he said.

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கோயம்புத்தூரில் நேற்று 10 வயது சிறுமிக்கு நிகழ்ந்த கொடூர சம்பவம் மிகுந்த வேதனையையும், அதிர்ச்சியையும் அளிக்கிறது. இத்தகைய மனிதநேயமற்ற மற்றும் மன்னிக்க முடியாத குற்றச் செயல்கள் நமது சமூகத்தில் ஒருபோதும் ஏற்றுக்கொள்ளப்பட முடியாது. தங்கள் உயிருக்குயிரான குழந்தையைப் பிரிந்து வாடும்… — CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) May 23, 2026

Reiterating the government’s stance on strict punishment, he said, “The Tamil Nadu government will firmly act to ensure that those who engage in such heinous acts against women and children receive severe punishment under the law. All immediate and necessary actions for this will be taken.”

Victim’s family demands justice

Family members of the 10-year-old girl demanded justice and sought strict punishment for the accused arrested in the case. Following the incident, the girl’s parents and relatives staged a protest outside Sulur police station demanding justice.

The victim’s uncle, Palanisamy, said, “Only last night did we get information that the girl was missing. After reaching here, we came to know that the girl had allegedly been kidnapped and that two persons identified as Mohan and Karthick had been arrested.”

“We are now waiting for the police officer, the Udumalpet DSP, who is the Investigating Officer (IO). She is on her way and will reach here in 30 minutes. We don’t know what could have happened; we only received information late yesterday evening. First, they said the girl was missing, but later they said she was found dead on the lake shore,” he told ANI.

Who are the accused?

Police arrested two suspects identified as Karthick, a daily wage worker from Nagapattinam, and Mohanraj. Officials said Karthick sustained injuries while allegedly trying to escape arrest. According to police, he jumped from the top of a building in the Merlin Garden area near Kannampalayam after spotting the police team approaching him.

“He suffered fractures in his right hand and leg during the escape attempt,” police sources said. He was initially taken to Sulur Government Hospital and later shifted to Coimbatore Government Hospital for treatment under heavy police security. Meanwhile, Mohanraj was also taken into custody on Friday morning in connection with the case.

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