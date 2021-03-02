Chennai: A woman IPS officer has accused former special director general of police Rajesh Das of sexual harassment, following which the Crime Branch CID (CB-CID) of Tamil Nadu police has registered an FIR against him. The team will also probe the role of Chengalpattu SP D Kannan IPS, who allegedly tried to prevent her from filing an official complaint in this matter. Also Read - Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap Stands Against Rape Culture, Online Harassment in New Post

As per reports, a case has been registered under Section 354 (outraging the modesty of woman) of the IPC and Sections 3 (prohibition of harassment of woman) and 4 (penalty for harassment of woman) of the TN Prevention of Women Harassment Act.

Earlier last month, the Tamil Nadu government had set up a six-member inquiry committee led by additional chief secretary Jayashree Raghunandan as per the Sexual Harassment Act, to probe the woman IPS officer's complaint.

“The committee shall take necessary further course of action as per the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (Central Act 14 to 2013) on the said complaint,” the order by the Tamil Nadu Home Department said.

Special DGP Das was also placed on “compulsory wait” at the office of the DGP as the result of an order from the office of Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) SK Prabakar. As per the woman’s complaint, According to the complaint, Das harassed the IPS officer when they were deputed to State’s central districts during a recent trip of the Chief Minister.

However, Special DGP Das has claimed that the complainant had political motives.