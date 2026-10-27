Tamil Nadu jailbreak: 17 inmates escape after attacking police personnel, 16 still missing; Massive hunt launched

Seventeen inmates escaped from a sub-jail in Tamil Nadu's Theni district after allegedly attacking prison staff. Police have arrested one prisoner and launched a massive search operation to track down the remaining 16 escapees.

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Tamil Nadu jailbreak: 17 inmates escape after attacking police personnel, 16 still missing; Massive hunt launched(Image: ANI)

Sixteen inmates are on the run after 17 prisoners allegedly attacked jail staff and escaped from a sub-jail in Theni district of Tamil Nadu late Monday night. Police have arrested one of the escapees and launched a major search operation to catch the remaining accused. Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Vijayendra Bidari confirmed that one of the prisoners was caught during search operations. Police have formed 17 special teams to trace the other escapees and bring them back into custody.

According to officials, all 17 inmates were kept in the same cell. The incident took place when jail staff entered the cell after receiving information that one of the prisoners was feeling unwell. The inmates allegedly attacked the personnel before fleeing from the facility.

A Grade II police constable, Thangapandi, suffered a head injury during the incident. He was taken to the Government Hospital at G Vilakku for treatment. Two other jail personnel also sustained minor injuries.

Additional reports published on Tuesday said the jail is located near Thekkampatti in the Andipatti area of Theni district. A Tamil news report said the first prisoner arrested was found hiding in a forested area behind the jail and was identified as Praveen Kumar, a resident of Madurai.

Following the escape, police increased security in Theni and nearby districts. Officers in neighbouring areas were alerted, and photographs of the escaped prisoners were shared with police teams to help identify and locate them.

Security checks have also been intensified on roads leading to neighbouring districts. Dindigul Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar said police check posts had been established at 16 locations across Dindigul district to prevent the escapees from entering or passing through the area unnoticed.

Police in Madurai and Idukki districts have also been informed about the incident. Teams are carrying out vehicle checks and search operations as part of efforts to track down the remaining prisoners.

A case has been registered in connection with the escape, and further investigation is underway. Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and continuing their search for the 16 inmates who remain at large.