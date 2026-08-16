Liquor ban revoked! This state removes temporary ban on 11 liquor brands in just three days

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) on Friday directed all its depots and retail outlets across the state to immediately stop the transfer and sale of 11 liquor brands manufactured by Enrica Enterprises Pvt Ltd, Poonamallee, in Tiruvallur district.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/tamil-nadu-liquor-ban-tasmac-fssai-vsop-exshaw-gold-brandy-louis-vernant-xo-mcdowells-vsop-no-1-mcdowells-fine-brandy-8502536/ Copy

Liquor ban revoked!

New Delhi: In a significant development, the temporary ban on 11 popular liquor brands sold by the state-owned TASMAC across Tamil Nadu has been revoked in about three days, with the Prohibition and Excise Department communicating to the MD of the corporation authorising depots and retail outlets to resume transfer and sale of those varieties.

According to a communication from the Prohibition and Excise Department to TASMAC MD, the FSSAI inspection at the facility of Enrica Enterprises Private Limited, Poonamalle, Tiruvallur district, reported non-compliant product labelling and incorrect product nomenclature and the presence of natural-identical and artificial flavouring substances, and hence a temporary ban to stop the sale of 11 brands – ten varieties of brandy and a variety of rum – was issued on August 11.

However, the ban order was revoked with immediate effect from August 14 for the 11 brands following an appeal by the manufacturer assuring full compliance, the officials said.

Hence, the ban issued on August 11 was officially revoked on August 14.

Which are the 11 liquor brands?

The 11 brands listed in the communication are VSOP Exshaw Gold Brandy, Louis Vernant XO Blended Premium Brandy, McDowells VSOP Brandy (Blended Brandy), No.1 McDowells Fine Brandy (Indian Brandy), Mensclub Deluxe Brandy (Indian Brandy), Honey Bee Fine Brandy (Indian Brandy), Enrica VSOP Select Brandy, Enrica Platinum Reserve XO Brandy, Enrica Premium French Brandy, Veeran Special Brandy, and Enrica Old Indie Classic Dark Rum.

What Was the Earlier Order?

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) on Friday directed all its depots and retail outlets across the state to immediately stop the transfer and sale of 11 liquor brands manufactured by Enrica Enterprises Pvt Ltd, Poonamallee, in Tiruvallur district.

According to a communication, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) found that the 11 products contained natural-identical and artificial flavouring substances. Tasmac Managing Director K Nanthakumar instructed all senior regional managers, district managers and depot managers to comply with the order issued by the FSSAI.

The action follows an inspection carried out by FSSAI, Southern Regional Office, on the licensed premises of Enrica Enterprises on August 11. Following the inspection, the food safety authority directed that its order dated August 11 be implemented with immediate effect and instructed the company’s distributors, wholesalers and retailers not to sell the products to consumers.