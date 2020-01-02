New Delhi: After a month of rigorous campaigning, 30-year-old Riya on Thursday became the first-ever transgender woman to win a local body election in Tamil Nadu. The DMK candidate from Tiruchengode town of Nammakal district accepted the victory for the post of Union Councillor dedicating it to party supremo MK Stalin.

“I want to thank DMK chief MK Stalin who believed in me and gave me an opportunity to contest at Tiruchengode Union. Of the 4693, I got 2701 votes in the second ward Karuveppampetti and won with a difference of 950. This task was not easy,” said Riya, speaking to media persons.

“As a transgender, I faced several problems. Despite this, people trusted me and elected me unanimously. I assure to sort out all issues in my ward including water scarcity, transport without discrimination,” she added.

Several others from a humble background gained victory in the polls, including Saraswathi, a former sanitary worker who was elected as a village panchayat president from Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu.

Counting of ballots for thousands of civic posts in 27 districts was held earlier this morning and it continues to be on amid scuffle over poll results between the DMK and AIADMK. Results started trickling in from a number of regions and DMK has been leading steadily in 193 panchayat seats, while the AIADMK managed to secure 150 seats.

The State Election Commission said that completion of vote counting using paper ballots in all the districts may happen by Friday.

Earlier in the day, DMK President MK Stalin had alleged that the results were not declared in Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s Salem constituency even after the voting concluded. “DMK has won but results are not being declared,” he alleged.

The Tamil Nadu polls to rural civic bodies were conducted in two phases – on December 27 (first phase) and 30 (second phase).

The direct elections were to elect 91,975 civic posts in rural bodies falling under in 27 districts. Of the over 90,000 posts, 76,746 were village panchayat ward member posts and 9,624 village panchayat president positions.