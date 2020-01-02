Chennai: The counting of votes for two-phased local body polls in Tamil Nadu will be held shortly and the early trends will start emerging from 10 AM.

The security has been beefed up at the 315 counting centres across the state.

It must be noted that the polling for the local bodies was conducted on December 27, 30.

The comes as the elections for the rural local bodies were held in 27 districts, barring the nine newly carved ones in line with the apex court’s order.

The first phase of polls saw a voter turnout of 76.19 per cent, while the second phase witnessed 77.73 per cent voter turnout, the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) said.

As per updates, over 2.31 lakh candidates contested the polls for 91,975 posts. The posts are Gram Panchayat Ward member posts, Gram Panchayat President posts, Panchayat Union ward member posts and District Panchayat Union Ward member posts.

On December 27, the first phase of polls was held for 156 panchayat unions to elect 260 ward members of district panchayats, 2,546 members of panchayat unions and 37,830 members of panchayats.

In the second phase, held on December 30, a total of 158 panchayat unions were covered which saw polling to elect 38,916 panchayat members, 2,544 members of panchayat unions and 255 ward members of district panchayats.