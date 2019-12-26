New Delhi: The long-awaited local body elections in Tamil Nadu will take place on December 27 and 30 this year, announced the state Election Commission.

Check the Important Dates Announced by EC on Tamil Nadu Rural Local Body Elections:

1) The Tamil Nadu Election Commission will release the official poll notification for the state local body elections on December 6, 2019.

2) The filing of nominations for the TN rural body elections will commence on December 6 and conclude on December 13, 2019.

3) The nominations will be scrutinised till December 16, 2019.

4) The deadline for withdrawal of nominations falls on December 18, 2019.

5) The counting of votes will take place on January 2, 2020.