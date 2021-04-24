Chennai: Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced new lockdown guidelines that will come into effect from April 26. Come April 26, all beauty parlours, salons, spas, barber shops will remain shut. A cap on wedding-related gatherings has also been levied among other restrictions. Notably, the new guidelines come amid rising Coronavirus cases in the state. Tamil Nadu has nearly one lakh active cases (95,048) out of the total 10.51 lakh and on Friday, the state reported 13,776 fresh infections. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Imposes Night Curfew, Sunday Lockdown; Class 12 Exams Postponed

Check out complete Tamil Nadu lockdown guidelines below:

All beauty parlours, salons, spas, barber shops will remain shut in the state from April 26. Recreation clubs, movie theatres, liquor bars, auditoriums, meeting halls, shopping complexes, big format stores and vegetable shops located in malls to remain shut. Only parcel/takeaway service will be allowed in hotels, restaurants, and tea shops. All places of worship to be closed for the public from April 26. Wedding ceremonies to be performed with a maximum of 50 people. 25 people will be allowed to attend funerals. Compulsory e-registration for people coming from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and from overseas by air or sea. E-commerce service can function with time limits. 50 per cent staff of IT and ITES companies should work from home. Sports training centres to be closed except for training for national and international events, the statement added.

TN sets up 24 x 7 call centre to ensure oxygen supply to hospitals

A 24 x 7 call centre has been set up to resolve ”any issues” faced by hospitals related to supply of medical oxygen and health facilities may call 104 for assistance, the Tamil Nadu government said on Saturday. The demand for medical oxygen from hospitals and nursing homes is expected to rise as the number of COVID-19 cases was increasing and oxygen manufacturing industries in the State have been instructed to ”explore methods” to increase production, the government said.