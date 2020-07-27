Tamil Nadu Lockdown: Amid the growing number of coronavirus cases, Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu is reportedly mulling extension of lockdown until August-end. Earlier last month, the state government had extended the lockdown till July 31, with certain relaxations outside containment zones. Also Read - COVID-19 in India Shoots Over 14 Lakh With Highest Single-day Spike of 49,931 Cases, 708 Death in 24 Hours | Top Developments

“With Covid positive numbers growing in the districts, the lockdown is likely to be continued beyond July 31, , when the present lockdown comes to an end. Some more relaxations could be considered, but controls over public places and public transport will remain till at least next month”, Times of India quoted a state government official as saying. Also Read - International Flights on July 27: Sharjah to Gaya, Mumbai to Amsterdam | Full Schedule of Air India's Repatriation Flights Leaving For And From India

The development comes as 6,986 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu in the past 24 hours, taking state’s tally to 213,723. Chennai continues to head the COVID-19 tally in the state with 1,155 persons testing positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 94,695. The active cases in the city stand at 13,744 while the number of patients discharged stands at 1,315.

A total of 64,129 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the total tally of such tests as on date stands at 23,51,463. The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state after taking into account the cured and the deceased stands at 53,703.