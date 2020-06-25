Chennai Lockdown Latest News: Tamil Nadu has clocked an all-time high of 2,865 positive cases in a single day on Wednesday, taking the tally to 67,468 while the toll mounted to 866 with 33 deaths. Lockdown measures have been made stricter. The Chief Minister on Wednesday said the present “zonal system” of allowing travel within a zone (comprising a number of nearby districts), without the need to obtain an e-pass has been temporarily cancelled. The government, for transportation purposes, had earlier divided the state into eight zones and allowed public transport buses in all but two zones comprising Chennai and its neighbouring districts with high caseload while doing away with the need for e-pass for intra-zone journeys. Also Read - Lockdown in Madurai: Complete Lockdown in Temple Town From Today | Dos and Don'ts

If you are visiting Chennai, then here are 10 things that you must keep in mind.

1. You will be quarantined and your entry will be subject to the possession of e-pass.

2. Only pre-paid taxi and cabs will be available from the airport. Or, in case you are travelling by train, there will be no usual queue of autos outside the station.

3. Most bank branches are closed. ATMs are open though.

4. You are not allowed to travel even in your private car. You can only drive around 2 km within your address for essential shopping.

5. Restaurants are open for restricted timing but only for takeaways.

6. You can’t go outside Chennai now that inter-district public transport bus services have also been suspended for six days.

7. E-passes for travelling are issued only for medical emergencies, death or marriage of blood relatives and essential services.

8. You can only travel within your district only if it’s not under lockdown. Chennai is under lockdown. So, you can’t travel within your district as well.

9. There will complete lockdown on Saturday and Sunday.

10. Chennai, Chengelpet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Madurai are under complete lockdown.