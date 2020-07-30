Tamil Nadu Lockdown Latest News: In view of the constant rise of coronavirus cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday decided to extend the statewide lockdown till midnight on August 31, with a few relaxations. The state government has also imposed a total lockdown, barring only essential services, on every Sunday of the month. Also Read - Daily Cases Breach 50,000-Mark For the First Time, With Over 10 Lakh Recoveries, India Marches Towards Unlock 3.0

Notably, the announcement was made on the latest bulletin of the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu after a two-day cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Eddapadi K Palaniswami. Also Read - Karnataka KCET 2020: Exam Begins Today After High Court Order; Check SOP, Details Here

The chief minister also clarified that the ongoing e-pass system used by private vehicles for inter-district travel will be continued till August 31. Also Read - World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty Withdraws From US Open 2020 Citing Coronavirus Fears

In the meeting, the district collectors and health experts discussed changes needed in containment measures for areas that have a high number of coronavirus infection.

“The expeditious measures taken by the Tamil Nadu government to contain the spread of coronavirus has helped reduce the Covid-19 fatality rate to 1.6 per cent in the state and enhance the recovery rate to 73 per cent,” Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said at the conference.

“Overcoming the challenges posed by the coronavirus, my government strived to improve the health of the people besides the fiscal health of the state,” he added.

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu recorded the highest single-day count for the seventh consecutive day with 6,426 fresh cases, taking the state COVID-19 tally to 2,34,114. Out of these, state capital Chennai alone reported 1,117 positive cases, mounting to a city total of 97,575.