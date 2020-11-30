New Delhi: In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases across the state, the Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami-led Tamil Nadu government on Monday decided to extend COVID-19 restrictions in the state till December 30. Issuing a statement, the state government announced that the undergraduate (UG) final year classes can resume from December 7 while the famous Marina Beach in Chennai can reopen after December 14. Also Read - Researchers Develop AI to Detect COVID on Chest X-rays

Also Read - Researchers Develop AI to Detect COVID on Chest X-rays