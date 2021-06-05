Chennai: The COVID-19 lockdown has been extended Tamil Nadu by one more week till June 14, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Saturday. The last lockdown extension in Tamil Nadu was till 6 am on June 7, Monday. It has now been extended till the next Monday, however, some region-wise relaxations have also been provided. Also Read - Delhi Unlock LIVE: Will Markets, Metro Open From June 7? Kejriwal Likely to Announce Next Lockdown Relaxation Plan Shortly

Parts of the state that will get comparatively more relaxations in lockdown rules include: Chennai and districts in north and south Tamil Nadu. However, 11 districts in the west and delta region where COVID infection rate is higher will be given lesser relaxations. Also Read - Lockdown to be Eased Partially in Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad From June 7. Complete List of Relaxations Here

CM Stalin said relaxations will be limited in Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai.