Tamil Nadu Lockdown News: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday announced that unlock guidelines will be followed in the state till February 28. Accordingly, the lockdown period in the state has been extended till February 28. However, some relaxations have been given on resumption of schools and opening of cinemas at 100 per cent capacity and much more. Check below:

What’s permitted:

1) Classes can resume for students of classes 9th and 11th, and students pursuing UG, PG courses from February 8.

2) Cinemas and threatres have been allowed to open at 100 per cent capacity from February 1.

3) Devotees have been allowed to take a holy dip at Rameswaram sea.

4) Petrol bunks have been allowed to function 24/7.

5) Opening of swimming pools and exhibition halls has also been permitted.

6) 50 per cent occupancy has been permitted for for marriage, political and religious gatherings.

What’s prohibited:

1) Restrictions on international flights (barring the ones allowed by the Centre) will continue.

2) Lockdown will continue to remain enforced in containment zones.

Tamil Nadu recorded 505 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths, taking the tally to 8,37,832 and to 12,350 respectively, the Health Department said on Saturday. Recoveries outnumbered the new infections with 526 people recovering. The total number of those cured till now is 8,20,907, a bulletin said. The number of active cases stood at 4,575. The government commenced its vaccination drive on January 16. According to an official release from the department of public health and preventive medicine, COVID-19 vaccines were administered to 8,417 beneficiaries and 1,05,543 people, including health workers, since the launch of the vaccination drive.