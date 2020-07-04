Lockdown Extension News: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday announced that a complete shutdown will be reimposed in Madurai and area limits of adjoining rural civic bodies of Paravai & Thiruparankundram panchayats till July 12. Also Read - Lockdown in Bengaluru: Complete Shutdown in BBMP Limits From 8 PM Tonight Till Monday Morning

The decision has been taken in a bid to combat spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 1 lakh people across the state.

Earlier in the day, lockdown was announced in Bengaluru in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits from 8 PM tonight. The announcement in this regard was made by BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar.