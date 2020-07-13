Tamil Nadu Lockdown Extension News: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday decided to extend the suspension of bus services in the state till July 31. Earlier, the bus services were suspended till 15th July. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty's Yoga Tips to Beat Lockdown Muscle Stress

The development comes as the state on Sunday recorded 4,244 fresh infections, taking the tally to 1,38,470. On this day, over 68 RPT fatalities took the death count to 1,966. Also Read - Punjab Lockdown Extension News: State Bans Public Gatherings of All Kinds

Tamil Nadu had reported 4,343 cases on July 2, 4,329 on July 3 and 4,280 on July 4. However, the number of recoveries continued to remain significant as 3,617 people were discharged after recovery. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan COVID-19 Latest Update: 26 Staff Members Tested Negative For Coronavirus

Tamil Nadu extends suspension of bus services till 31st July in view of a spike in #COVID19 cases. Earlier, bus services were suspended till 15th July. pic.twitter.com/xlXR1rbZpJ — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

Cumulatively, 89,532 patients have been discharged following treatment till date, while active cases, including those in isolation, stood at 46,969.

Chennai continued to record a dip on the number of fresh cases as 1,168 people tested positive for the virus totalling 77,338 till date.