Unlock 2 in Tamil Nadu: Amid extended lockdown in several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and Madurai, the state government has given a go-ahead to small temples to resume their operations in July. However, a standard Operating Procedure has been issued to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Also Read - Coronavirus: With 4133 New Cases in 24 Hours, Total Tally in Pakistan Reaches 213470

Tamil Nadu:Devotees offer prayers at temple in Rameswaram.State Govt allowed small temples in rural areas with annual income of less than Rs 10000,small mosques,churches&other religious places to open from July 1 except in Chennai Police Commissionerate areas&in containment zones pic.twitter.com/lyMS6tzz74
— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2020

1. Only temples in rural areas will reopen.

2. there will be no prasad distribution, sprinkling of holy water etc.

3. Devotees should not do prostration.

4. In village panchayats falling under Tiruvallur, Chengelpet and Madurai, worship would be allowed from July 6.

5. In mosques, prayers should not be offered by sitting shoulder to shoulder.

6. Physical distancing of six feet shall be maintained while offering prayers and not more than 20 people can be accommodated in 100 square meters, which shall be marked with paint in circles, rows or boxes.

7. Common prayer mats should be avoided and devotees should bring their own mats or piece of cloth which they may take back with them.

8. People should wash their hands and feet with soap and water before entering the premises.

9. Touching of statues, idols and holy books, are not to be allowed.”

10. Places of worship in corporations, municipalities, town panchayat areas and big places of worship in village Panchayat limits would remain closed for public worship.

Tamil Nadu inched towards the grim milestone of one lakh infections recording 3,882 coronavirus cases and 63 deaths on Wednesday while the total samples tested so far crossed the 12 lakh mark, the government said.

The total cases stood at 94,049 while the toll, which has been rising significantly in the past several days, touched 1,264.

Of the fresh cases, the state capital’s share was 2,182 and nearby districts of Chengelpet and Tiruvallur recorded 226 and 147 cases respectively, a health department bulletin said.

A special sub-inspector of police in the city succumbed to the virus on Wednesday, police said.

The fresh cases saw a marginal dip compared to nearly 4,000 cases in the past three days.

Chennai, which has remained the largest hotspot in the state, saw its tally mounting to 60,533 as the intense lockdown entered the 13th day, having been extended till July 5 from Wednesday.