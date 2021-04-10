Chennai: In a bid to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission, lockdown-like restrictions will return in Tamil Nadu from Saturday. Notably, the Edappadi Palaniswami-led government has banned select activities and reimposed curbs like 50 per cent seating capacity at cinema halls to contain the spread of coronavirus. Earlier Tamil Nadu High Court had warned the state government that the situation appears to be very serious but there is no lockdown yet. As per the reports of ANI, the High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee had highlighted that people are not adhering to social distancing norms or wearing masks in public places. Also Read - FACT CHECK: No, Tamil Nadu Govt Is NOT Imposing Lockdown-like Restrictions in State From April 9 | Read Details

Lockdown-like Restriction in Tamil Nadu: What’s Open, What’s Shut

Retail outlets in big vegetable markets like Koyambedu complex and other such facilities will remain shut.

Only three people would be allowed in taxis.

In autorickshaws, two passengers can travel.

Passengers in buses in Chennai and for intra and inter-state travel will be confined to seating capacity of vehicles.

Standing passengers will not be allowed.

Religious gatherings banned.

Prayers in temples, mosques will be permitted only till 8 pm.

The e-registration rule would be in place as before to keep an eye on those arriving in Tamil Nadu from other states and abroad.

Spectators will not be allowed for sporting events.

Not more than 100 and 50 people will be permitted at wedding and funeral gatherings respectively.

Restaurants, food courts, tea shops will be allowed to function till 11 PM with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Takeaway (food delivery) will also be permitted till 11 PM.

Only 50 percent customers will be allowed at a time in shopping malls and big showrooms.

The order to impose fresh restrictions in TN comes after the state witnessed 4,276 fresh corona cases in a day. Chennai accounted for the bulk of new cases with 1,520, besides six deaths due to the virus.

Chennai’s overall COVID-19 tally is 2,59,320 positive cases, with the active cases/those under treatment remaining at 11,633. The total recoveries in the metro stood at 2,43,395 and toll at 4,292.