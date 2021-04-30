Chennai: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to extend the state-wide night curfew and weekend lockdowns until further orders. The decision comes after Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan held a meeting with top officials and district collectors over the COVID situation in the State. The government stated that there would be no restriction on May 2, Sunday, for people connected to counting of votes including officials, candidates, and counting agents. Meanwhile, night curfew shall continue to be in place across the state from 10 pm to 4 am, a Government Order said, adding current curbs like the bar on private and public transport during the curfew would also continue. Also Read - Exit Polls Predict Return of Mamata, Vijayan And Sonowal; Change in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry | Highlights

Tamil Nadu Night Curfew, Weekend Lockdowns: What’s Allowed, What’s Shut

Essential services such as supply of milk, distribution of newspapers will be allowed.

Hospitals, medical labs, pharmaceutical shops, ambulance and hearse vehicle Services, fuel vehicles (Petrol, Diesel and LPG) will be permitted during the night curfew.

Complete lockdown on Sundays where vegetable shops, meat/chicken shops and all other shops will remain shut

All cinemas, multiplexes, theatres, gyms, recreation clubs, bars, auditoriums, meeting halls, and other similar places will remain closed till further orders

During the night curfew, private and public vehicles will not be allowed on the roads.

Auto, taxi and private vehicles will be allowed for medical emergencies and to ferry passengers from/to Railway Stations and Airports.

During Night Curfew and weekend lockdown, movement of goods and workers to/ from all sea ports shall be permitted

Only takeaway service will be permitted in restaurants

Beauty parlours, salons, barber shops will remain closed.

During the Sunday lockdown, parcel food shall be permitted in restaurants from 6 am to 10 am, noon to 3 pm and 6 pm to 9 pm

COVID-19 on Rise in Tamil Nadu

Yesterday, Tamil Nadu recorded an all-time high of 17,858 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the total caseload to 11.48 lakh.

The toll rose to 13,933 as 107 more died of the virus. Recoveries on Thursday aggregated to 10.21 lakh with 15,542 patients being discharged, leaving 1,12,556 active infections.

The state capital accounted for the bulk of the total cases reported today by adding 5,445 new infections, totaling 3,28,520 till date.

The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 4,701 people succumbing to the virus.