Tamil Nadu Lockdown News: Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended COVID-induced lockdown in the state till November 30 with additional relaxations. However, schools for classes 9-12, colleges, research institutes and other educational institutions have been allowed from November 16.

Theatres, multiplexes have been allowed to open from November 10 with 50% capacity.

More details will be added to the story.