Tamil Nadu Lockdown News: Even as the Central government is preparing to announce Unlock 5 guidelines which will come into effect from October 1, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday extended the coronavirus lockdown in the state till October 31.

However, while making announcements, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami assured relaxations in the next phase of the lockdown and will focus mostly on containment zones.

He said that the essential items and all the relaxations already announced under the state’s unlock guidelines will be in place.

As per the new guidelines, the hotels in the state will be allowed to operate from 6 AM to 9 PM. Parcel services will also be permitted till 10 PM. Film shootings also can resume with 100 people.

He said that the flight services at Chennai airport will be increased from 50 to 100 from October 1.

However, the ban on suburban electric train traffic will continue. Theatres, parks, pools, beaches and other social gatherings will continue to remain shut across the state.

The move from the state government comes hours after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Chief Minister K Palaniswami asked the district collectors to step up efforts to further decrease the COVID-19 mortality rate in the state.

“District collectors should increase awareness among the people on the need to seek healthcare assistance by visiting hospitals within 24 hours of the manifestation of symptoms like fever, breathlessness, fatigue and a loss of taste,” he said.

He said the priority must be given to samples of senior citizens and those with co-morbidities while conducting RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests to detect COVID.

The Chief Minister asked the collectors to monitor more if the protocol for treating COVID patients were being followed in government and private hospitals.

“In view of a string of measures to combat COVID, Tamil Nadu’s recovery rate is above 90.50 per cent and mortality is pretty low at 1.60 per cent,” he noted.

The state on Monday reported 5,589 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,86,397, while the death toll mounted to 9,383 with 70 fatalities.

Of the fresh infections, Chennai reported 1,283, Coimbatore 587, Salem 256, Chengelpet 249, and Tiruvallur 249 and the remainder was spread across Tamil Nadu.

The active cases stood at 46,306 with 5,554 patients getting discharged from various hospitals and cumulatively 5,30,708 people have got cured, the state health bulletin said.