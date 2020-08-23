Tamil Nadu Lockdown News: Part of the efforts to check on the spread of coronavirus, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday observed complete shutdown across the state. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine India Update: 'Claims Over Availability of Covishield Completely False And Conjectural', Clarifies SII

During the weekend shutdown, people stayed indoors and roads were deserted. While only healthcare services and milk supplies were operational, violators of norms in urban and semi-urban localities in districts including Kancheepuram, Pudukottai, and Virudhunagar were finedby local authorities.

Issuing a statement, the Tamil Nadu police said a fine of Rs 21.26 crore has so far been levied across the state as on Sunday for violation of curbs and 6.88 lakh vehicles seized.

The complete lockdown, which is effective since last month on all Sundays, witnessed closure of fuel pumps, markets and stores selling essential commodities while officials inspected their jurisdictional localities to check violations.

On the other hand, the government-run TASMAC liquor outlets were closed like previous Sundays.

Since today is a ‘muhurtham’ day considered auspicious, a number of couples tied the knot in front of temples, though they were closed down like a man and woman before the Sri Kolanjiappar temple at Virudhachalam in Cuddalore district.

Cargo vehicles operated as usual while police put up barricades and set up checkposts across the State to check violations for effective implementation of the curbs.

Amma Canteens and healthcare services -hospitals, pharmacies and labs- were open and sanitary workers went on with their cleanup work.

The development comes as the state on Saturday recorded 5,980 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,73,410 cases. Over 80 fatalities were recorded in 24 hours, taking the death toll to 6,420.

Active cases stood at 53,710 with 5,603 discharges from various health care facilities and in total 3,13,280 have recovered.

Of the new infections, Chennai reported 1,294 cases while neighbouring Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet collectively contributed to 1,047.