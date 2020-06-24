New Delhi: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday intensified lockdown measures and imposed travel restrictions across the state. Also Read - With 3788 Cases in 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally in Delhi Crosses 70000-mark; Death Toll at 2365

As per the fresh order, there will be no inter-district travel until 30th June. However, only those with E-passes will be allowed to travel from one district to another.

The inter-district bus services that were operating in certain routes will be suspended till June 30. So far, 6 districts of the state are under lockdown until 30 June. Those districts include Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Theni and Madurai.

The development comes as the state on Wednesday recorded 33 deaths and 2865 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 67,468. The death toll stands at 866.

On Tuesday, the state health department said that 2,516 persons tested positive for coronavirus and 39 Covid-19 patients died over the past 24 hours.

A total of 1,227 Covid-19 patients were cured and were discharged from various hospitals. The total number of cured patients in the state as on Sunday stands at 35,339.

The state capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,380 persons testing positive for the virus and the total tally stands at 44,203.