Chennai: After holding a review meeting in the state over the coronavirus situation, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday extended the lockdown till July 31 and announced a few more relaxations. As per the new guidelines, swimming pools, bars, educational institutions, zoos and theatres will remain closed. Inter-state transport services will remain prohibited.Also Read - Zydus Cadila's Covid-19 Vaccine for Children Aged 12-18 May be Available Soon: Centre To High Court

The state government said that ITIs, Industrial schools, type-writing schools are permitted to operate with 50 per cent of students on a rotational basis. Teachers can come to schools for admission-related work and the distribution of textbooks. Also Read - Karnataka Makes Big Announcement, Allows Reopening of Medical, Dental Colleges But With This Condition

Last week, the state government had extended the lockdown till July 19 and also had eased restrictions with allowing shops to remain open till 9 PM in the whole state. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Lockdown: State Issues Guidelines For Eid-ul-Azha, Restricts Large Gatherings

In the fresh guidelines, the state government had allowed the recruitment exams to be conducted by the Central and state governments. Even though the state has not restarted inter-state buses, bus services to Puducherry have been allowed to operate.

Full list of guidelines:

International air services liquor bars, swimming pools, theaters, social and political public meetings, recreational activities, colleges, schools, zoos will continue to remain shut. The cap on wedding attendees will remain at 50. The limit has been set at 20 for funerals. Shops, commercial activities are permitted till 9 PM. The bus services to Puducherry will resume. Hotels, tea-stalls, bakeries, roadside shops can function till 9 PM with 50% occupancy. No social/ political/ cultural/ sports events will be allowed till July 31.

Corona cases: The development comes as the state on Thursday recorded 2,405 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 25,28,806. As many as 49 people succumbed to the viral infection, pushing the toll to 33,606.

As per updates, Coimbatore clocked 256 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, while Thanjavur 163, followed by Erode with 159 new infections, even as 31 districts reported less than 100 new infections.

The state capital saw seven deaths due to the disease on Thursday taking the COVID-19 related fatalities to 8,279. Further, 3,006 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,65,250 till date. The number of active cases including isolation as of today remains at 29,950.