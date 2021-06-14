Chennai: As the ‘Unlock’ relaxations came into effect in Tamil Nadu from today, Chief Minister MK Stalin warned people of the state that the relaxations in lockdown could be withdrawn if COVID-19 protocol norms are flouted. COVID-19 lockdown was extended in Tamil Nadu till June 21. The government allowed liquor shops to open in 27 districts from 10 am to 5 pm. Salons and parks have also been allowed to open in these districts starting today. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown Update: 19 Districts to Partly Unlock From Today. Check Guidelines, Timings

In a video appeal on Monday, the Tamil Nadu CM said that with the relaxations in lockdown there is a tendency to flout the norms, the lockdown could be withdrawn anytime. Also Read - Delhi Unlock 3.0 Begins: Restaurants Open Today, No Odd-Even in Markets; Gym Owners Disappointed

Stalin said that if the people abide by the rules, the state could move forward and allow the service of public transport as well as take steps to open schools and colleges.

However, Stalin thanked the people of Tamil Nadu in following restrictions during the past few weeks and said that restrain shown by the people has helped bring down the Covid positive numbers.

Stalin said, “After the Covid-19 fresh cases touched 36,000 per day, experts were of the opinion that the state could touch 50,000 cases per day and then we decided to enforce the lockdown. With the strict efforts of the government and total support of the people, we could bring down the number of fresh cases in a day to 15,000.”

He added, “We have contained the COVID-19 fresh cases and active cases but have not eradicated it completely”.

In all parts of the state except 11 hotspot districts including Coimbatore, standalone grocery provision stores are allowed to function from 6 am to 5 pm from today. Housekeeping staff can return to apartments and office complexes but need an e-registration. Autos with two passengers and cabs with three are also allowed with e-pass.

While construction companies are allowed to function, the offices of these companies have not been allowed to open. Now, the offices of the construction companies will start functioning with 50 percent of the employees.

The Tamil Nadu CM also said that the people should not ignore COVID norms. He also called upon the people not to crowd in front of tea shops and added that the relaxations are being brought into effect to help the livelihood of the people.

Tea shops are permitted to function from 6 am to 5 pm from today but they are allowed to offer only parcel services.

He also said that despite heavy criticisms the government has opened Tasmac shops to prevent people from consuming illicit arrack and smuggled liquor.