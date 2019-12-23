New Delhi: Madras High Court on Monday ordered the police to monitor the rally organised by DMK President M K Stalin in Tamil Nadu’s capital city using drones, stated a report.

The rally is being undertaken by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) along with its allies and other organisations in Chennai on Monday against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

While the police denied permission for the anti-CAA rally, the Madras High Court on Sunday refused to put a stay order on the rally. Instead, it ruled that the rally should be monitored by drones for the maintenance of law and order.

Notably, on December 18, a resolution was taken at an all party meeting chaired by Stalin to conduct a procession on December 23 seeking the revocation of CAA. Demanding for the abrogation of the controversial law, Stalin had slammed the BJP government by asking the reason for not accepting Muslim refugees and not categorising Sri Lanka as a neighbouring country under the CAA.