Madurai: In a shocking incident, a Madurai-based NGO is now under the scanner of Tamil Nadu Police after it was found selling one-year-old baby from the shelter-home. However, the Tamil Nadu Police has rescued the baby, who was declared dead due to Covid-19 by the NGO. While doing a further investigation of the matter, police have unearthed shocking details about the NGO which is known as Idhayam Trust.

According to a report by India Today, an activist named Azharuddin had admitted a woman with a learning disability along with three of her children to the trust after her husband passed away.

However, the activist was later informed that her one-year-old baby was separated from her on June 20. On contacting the KGO, he got to know that the child had contracted Covid-19 and was admitted to the Rajaji Government Hospital. Later, Azharuddin was informed that the baby had died and was buried at the Thathaneri crematorium.

Not satisfied with the response, Azharuddin grew suspicious about the Idhayam Trust and then he checked with the government hospital if any baby was admitted on the said day.

He was shocked to understand that the hospital had no records of the baby and immediately alerted Madurai District Collector Aneesh Sekhar, who then ordered an inquiry into the matter.

After the team visited the crematorium and found that the child was not buried, it was confirmed that the details of death and burial were forged. Later, police got to know that the baby had been sold to a couple at Ismayilpuram in Madurai on June 13.

After investigation, police also got to know that another girl child from the NGO was also sold to a couple in Karuppayurani on June 16 in a similar manner.

Now, the NGO building has been sealed and those residing in it were moved to other shelter facilities. Police are also on the lookout for Sivakumar, the NGO director, who is absconding.