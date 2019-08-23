Chennai: Intelligence inputs have put the Tamil Nadu police on high alert which had warned about the infiltration of six Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in the state. It is suspected that one of the six terrorists is a Pakistani national whereas the other members are from Sri Lanka.

Security has been tightened in Chennai as well as Coimbatore, the second-largest district, with an increased vigil and police deployment in sensitive areas, religious gatherings, places of worship, public places, and places of transit.

Around 2000 police personnel have been deployed in Coimbatore where a red alert has been sounded. Check posts have been set-up at entry and crucial borders to check the incoming and outgoing vehicular traffic.

“The intelligence agencies are closely monitoring the developments and the police force is maintaining a strict vigil at the airport, railways stations, sensitive areas and vital installations,” said Sumit Sharan, Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore to WION.

Earlier in the day, Chennai Police Commissioner, A K Viswanathan had told the reporters that Chennai Police are on heightened alert to avoid any untoward incidents and storming operations are also in progress.

In 1998, Coimbatore was struck by a terror attack when over 50 people were killed in serial blasts that occurred in various parts of the city.

In June this year, the National Investigation Agency(NIA), following searches at seven locations in Coimbatore, arrested the alleged mastermind of ISIS Tamil Nadu module.

According to officials, Mohammed Azarudeen, who was a Facebook friend of Sri Lankan suicide bomber Zahran Hashim, was arrested based on the incriminating evidence that was recovered.

NIA had recovered 14 mobiles, 29 SIM cards and other incriminating materials including 300 air-gun pellets and posters of some proscribed organisation during its searches in Coimbatore in connection with ISIS Tamil Nadu-Kerala case.

“During the searches, digital devices including 14 mobile phones, 29 SIM cards, 10 pen drives, 3 laptops, 6 memory cards, 4 hard disc drives, 1 Internet dongle and 13 CDs/DVDs besides one dagger, one electric baton, 300 air-gun pellets and a large number of incriminating documents and few pamphlets of Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) have been seized from the houses and workplaces of accused persons,” the agency had said in a statement.

(With Inputs from Sidhant Sibal)