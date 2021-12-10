Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Health Department has made Covid vaccination mandatory for students above 18 years of age to attend college classes, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Friday. Addressing media persons after attending a high-level meeting of educationists here, he said that the Secretary, Higher Education will write letters to all the educational institutions directing them to make it mandatory for students above 18 years of age to get at least one dose of the vaccine administered to them.Also Read - Greece is Now Open For Foreign Tourists! Read on to Know The Guidelines

He said that only 46 per cent of engineering students above 18 years have taken the first dose of vaccine and only 12 per cent of the students have taken both doses of vaccine. Subramanian said that college administrators should verify the student list and ensure that 100 per cent double doses have been administered. Also Read - 3 UK Returnees Test COVID Positive at Goa Airport, Shifted to Isolation Facility

There have been reports of a higher possibility and risk of spread of infection in college canteens and dining area of the educational institutions. The Minister also said that student get-togethers and functions must not be held without prior permission from the Health Department. He also said that students must bring in food in disposable containers and be sent to canteens in batches. Also Read - Omicron Scare: Two More Cases of New COVID Variant Reported in Gujarat, Tally Rises to Three

With the Omicron variant creating problems in several countries, the Centre has directed all the state governments to be focus on vaccination drives.