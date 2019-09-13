New Delhi: Hours after a 22-year-old woman died after being hit by a water tanker when an illegal banner erected by the AIADMK fell on her, DMK chief MK Stalin slammed the AIADMK government over the tragic death of the woman.

“Subashree has died due to negligence of the government, inefficient police officers. The illegal banners have taken yet another life. My deepest condolences to her family,” Stalin said in a tweet.

“How many more lives will be lost to the power-hungry and anarchist rule?”, he further said in the tweet.

Identified as Subashree, the woman was hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by the AIADMK party allegedly fell on her while she was riding a two-wheeler. The incident happened at Pallavaram Thoraipakam radial road.

The woman was on her way back home from her office when the incident took place. She was riding a two-wheeler and was wearing a helmet also.

Soon after, Subashree’s death sparked fury on social media with #whokilledsubashree trending on Twitter.

A banner placed on a barrier in the middle of the road fell on her due to which she lost balance and after that a water tanker hit her in which she was severely injured and was rushed to Kamakshi Hospital where she died.

The illegal banner culture is rampant in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu, where banners and flagpoles are erected on footpaths, despite the repeated warnings by the Madras High court.

Those erecting such illegal are liable to be punished under the Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act and the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies (Permission for erection of Digital Banners and Placards) Rules.