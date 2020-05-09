New Day: A day after the Madras High Court ordered immediate closure of all state-run Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor shops, and allowed only online sale of liquor till May 17, the state government on Saturday moved the Supreme Court against the order, seeking a stay on it. Also Read - Madras HC Orders Closure of TASMAC Liquor Shops in TN, Permits Online Sale And Home Delivery

The apex court is likely to hear the Tamil Nadu government’s petition on Monday.

Notably, the Madras High Court had yesterday ordered immediate closure of all TASMAC liquor shops in the state after it took up a petition in this regard. After watching video clips of TASMAC shops from last two days, the court agreed with the petitioners that the Union Home Ministry guidelines for liquor shops had gone for a toss.

Friday’s development came two days after the High Court ordered in favour of opening the shops in a case filed against the state government’s decision to open the shops. The government had ordered social distancing of six feet to be maintained between two persons standing in the queue.

On Wednesday, liquor shops across Tamil Nadu opened after more than 45 days after being closed since March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown.

Notably, last week, the Union Home Ministry, while announcing lockdown extension for a second time, till May 17, had also issued a series of relaxations, one among which was that standalone shops, including liquor stores, could open from May 4, which was day one of the third phase of the lockdown.

However, on the day, shocking visuals emerged from across the country of people standing outside liquor shops in huge numbers, disregarding the norms of social distancing.