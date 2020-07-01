New Delhi: At least seventeen people were reported to be injured during an explosion at a boiler of the Neyveli lignite plant in Tamil Nadu today. All the wounded were rushed to a hospital. Also Read - India Begins Unlock 2.0 Today, Number of Coronavirus Cases at 5,66,840; Here's Where Top 3 States Stand

According to a report by NDTV, four people succumbed in the boiler explosion. However, as per news agency PTI, two men were killed while a number of workers are feared trapped.

The mishap occured at the fifth unit of the thermal power station-II (210 MW x 7) when workers were in the process of resuming operations this morning.

“Two men died on the spot. Some workers are feared trapped and 16 others have sustained injuries,” the official told PTI adding the injured have been rushed to a hospital in Chennai.

The matter is currently being investigated.

Another blast was reported at the same plant two months ago.

This is a developing story, more details will be added soon.