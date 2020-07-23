New Delhi: A total of 84 people including security personnel and fire service staff working at Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan have tested positive for COVID-19, news agency ANI reported. However, none of them had come in contact with the Governor, Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan said in a statement. Also Read - Cancer Patients at Greater Risk of Severe COVID-19

As of Wednesday, the daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu soared to a new record high of 5,849 cases, taking the tally to 1,86,492 while the state government inaugurated its first plasma bank and appealed to the recovered people to donate blood and save lives. Also Read - Coronavirus News: Harbhajan Singh Reacts as India Witnesses Over 45,000 New COVID-19 Cases, Says ''Does Anyone Care?''

The day also saw the death toll mounting to 3,144 with the addition of 74 fatalities, the health department had said. Also Read - Tamil Nadu News: CM Orders Cancellation of Semester Exams, Allows Students to Proceed to Next Year

On the positive side, recoveries rose to 1,31,583 with 4,910 people getting cured, it said.

The government inaugurated the plasma bank at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here with ruling AIADMK MLA N Sathan Prabhakar, who recovered from COVID-19, becoming the first donor at the facility.