New Delhi: A day after relaxing norms, the Edappadi Palaniswami-led Tamil Nadu government on Sunday released a list of the shops and services that will be allowed to function from Monday, May 11 in less COVID-19 affected areas. Earlier on Saturday, the government issued a statement and allowed tea stalls, stand-alone shops to reopen from May 11, subject to certain conditions. Also Read - Amid Lockdown, Centre Urges States to Allow Special Trains to Evacuate Migrants to Their Native Places

Besides, shops in Chennai selling essential items can also function from Monday between 6 am and 7 pm and other standalone neighbourhood shops between 10.30 am and 6 pm. Also Read - ‘Let’s Survive First’: Imams in West Bengal Urge Mamata Banerjee to Extend Lockdown Till May End

The government notification also allowed fuel outlets in Chennai to function from 6 am to 6 pm. Fuel outlets outside Chennai can function between 6 am and 8 pm while those on the highways will remain 24 hours. Also Read - Hero MotoCorp Reopens 1,500 Outlets, Sells 10,000 Bikes

Check out the list of shops, services allowed to function from Monday

Tea shops,

bakeries (Only parcel)

Hotels and restaurants (Only take away)

Grocery, vegetable and fruit stores

Shops selling Construction material

Sanitaryware, and hardware selling shops

Electronic, computers, mobile phones and repairing stores

Shops selling household items and appliances

Shops selling and repairing motors- Spectacles and eyeware stores

Small jewelry stores without air conditioning

Small clothing and apparel stores without air conditioning in rural areas

Furniture shops

Roadside pushcarts

Dry Cleaning shops

Xerox shops

2 wheelers and 4 wheelers sales/service centre

Country chemist shops

Agri products and pesticides selling shops

Tile, paint and automobile spare parts shops

Shops selling wooden and plywood material