New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has undertaken massive search operation in seven locations in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore over inputs of an ISIS module thriving in the city.

The raids began on Wednesday morning in connection with an Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) module case. The seven locations include Anbu Nagar, Podanur, and Kuniamuthur among other areas. The search comes within a few months of the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka that killed 253 people.

NIA raids at 7 locations in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: A fresh case of ISIS module was registered by NIA in Coimbatore, raids are being conducted in that connection.Leader of ISIS module was also found to be friends with Zahran Hashim(Sri Lankan blast alleged mastermind) on Facebook https://t.co/Yr5eQjlfKB — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019

SRI LANKA EASTER ATTACK PROBE

On the other hand, a two-member team of the NIA left for Colombo in Sri Lanka last month to investigate the Easter bombings and exchange information regarding the terror attacks that ripped three cities on April 21.

During the probe, the NIA found that the leader of ISIS was friends with the Sri Lankan blast alleged mastermind, Zahran Hashim on Facebook.

In April, one of the suspects, Riyas Aboobacker, was arrested by the NIA from Palakkad in Kerala after gaining information regarding his connection with the Sri Lankan bomber Zahran Hashim.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Sri Lanka for the first time after the island country was hit by a series of terror attacks. Modi was also the first Prime Minister to visit Sri Lanka since the Easter bombings.

With ANI inputs